Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $102.29 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.10 or 0.00119147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, DragonEX and Graviex. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $102.29 million and $2.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00663398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00109483 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002530 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,454,825 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, DragonEX, Upbit, Graviex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

