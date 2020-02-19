Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.65-1.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.217-5.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

NYSE HST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,451,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,465. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

