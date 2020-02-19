Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 591.43 ($7.78).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 728.60 ($9.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 691.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.31. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 724.40 ($9.53). The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35.

In other news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

