HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in HP by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

