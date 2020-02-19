HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HSBC to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 7,777,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

