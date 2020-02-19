Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $812.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

