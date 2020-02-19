Humana’s (HUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $376.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,197. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

