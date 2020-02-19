Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $235.58. 37,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,983. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average is $236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

