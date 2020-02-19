Hydro Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $73,810.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

