HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Reaches $41,433.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $41,433.00 and $83.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.