Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.