Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 64.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ignition has a market capitalization of $128,142.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044566 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,139.09 or 1.00073997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000882 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,275,922 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,749 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

