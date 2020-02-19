Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $42,351.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

