InflationCoin (IFLT) Hits Market Cap of $43,196.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. InflationCoin has a market cap of $43,196.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.01103819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000863 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

