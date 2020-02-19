Ink Protocol Trading Down 23.8% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 54% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187,265.00 and $224.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03061057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00236654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

