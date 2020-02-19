INLOCK Price Down 10.9% This Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $25,365.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00493124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.83 or 0.06655035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027708 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001394 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,640,568 tokens.

INLOCK's official website is inlock.io. INLOCK's official message board is inlock.io/blog.

