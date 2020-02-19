InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.93 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.93 EPS.

INMD stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.