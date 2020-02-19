InMode’s (INMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INMD. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. InMode’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

