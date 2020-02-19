Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.25. Innospec has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.