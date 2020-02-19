Insider Buying: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,948 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

On Friday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,066 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $67,029.30.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,628. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

