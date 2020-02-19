Insider Buying: Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director Purchases 9,686 Shares of Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director Charlie Bass purchased 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,981.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,421.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCKT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,621. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

