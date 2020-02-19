Insider Selling: Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells 15,040 Shares of Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,496. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in AON by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

