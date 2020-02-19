Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BE stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 7,841,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 722,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.