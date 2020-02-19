Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $81,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $82,590.00.

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,642. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

