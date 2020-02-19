Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $570,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $295,765.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,458,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

