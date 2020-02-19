Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. 703,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,121. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

