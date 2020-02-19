Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeVantage alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 88,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,500. The company has a market capitalization of $225.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62. LifeVantage Corp has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 498.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.