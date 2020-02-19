Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 585 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $19,322.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MODN stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 544,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 0.57. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

