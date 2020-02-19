Insider Selling: Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells 5,989 Shares of Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.91. 4,876,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.