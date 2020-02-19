Insider Selling: Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PS traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. 1,428,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

