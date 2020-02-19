Insider Selling: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,077,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$849,265.68.

CVE SCZ traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 115,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,793. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

