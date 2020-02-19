Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Sells 5,084 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 11,836,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,131. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 2.18.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

