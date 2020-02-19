Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 5,276 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Zynga stock remained flat at $$7.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,090,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zynga by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zynga by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Zynga by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.