Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 426.9% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 62,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 779,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 64,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.