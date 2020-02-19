Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,654. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

