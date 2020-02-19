InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Issue $0.86 Semi-annual Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.859 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 267,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,677. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

