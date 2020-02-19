International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Nicolas Mirzayantz Sells 831 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80.

IFF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 887,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.