Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,022,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,473,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 200,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,559. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

