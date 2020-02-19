Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Beazley (BEZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beazley (LON: BEZ) recently:

2/13/2020 – Beazley was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 611 ($8.04) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 616 ($8.10).

2/11/2020 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Beazley is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 570.31. Beazley PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Christine LaSala purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Insiders have acquired 43,188 shares of company stock worth $23,566,692 in the last ninety days.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

