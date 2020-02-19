Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TPI Composites (TPIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) recently:

2/11/2020 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/10/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 894,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,383. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $865.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

