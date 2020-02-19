Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.52-3.80 for the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

NYSE:IRET traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. 131,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

