IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Hits $26.90 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bgogo. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and $4.20 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00492380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.06737254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00072115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.