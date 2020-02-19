iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $338.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.