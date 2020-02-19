iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

