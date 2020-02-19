iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after buying an additional 970,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84.

