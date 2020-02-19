iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 4th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $52,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.