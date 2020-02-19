iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,512 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $217,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,063,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $143.94 and a 52 week high of $191.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

