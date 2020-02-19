iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.18. 10,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,628. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $184.64 and a 12 month high of $225.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.