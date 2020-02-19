iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.33. 473,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,700. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

