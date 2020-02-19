iTicoin Market Cap Hits $74,783.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00023067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $74,783.00 and $243.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

